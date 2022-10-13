Three suspects arrested in Union City carjacking, kidnapping

Watch CBS News
UNION CITY -- Three suspects were custody after an altercation, carjacking and kidnapping left the Union City man beaten and at the bottom of a creek bed.

Union City police said officers were dispatched to the 2500 block of Medallion Drive at 7:45 a.m. on a report of an altercation and possible shots fired. 

Upon arrival, officers spoke to witnesses and determined that a 28-year-old man was involved in an altercation with two male suspects. The suspects had forced the victim into the trunk of a car and driven away.

While at the scene, detectives learned that the victim was being treated for multiple non-life-threatening injuries at a local hospital. 

The victim told officers he was beaten unconscious and woke up at the bottom of a creek bed. He was then picked up and dropped off at the hospital by a Good Samaritan.

Detectives were able to identify the suspects and also determine that firearms were not involved.  The vehicle used in the kidnapping was taken from a carjacking incident earlier in the day on October 10th in Fremont.

They tracked the suspects down and took 38-year-old Kenneth Hayes, 22-year-old Anthony Lankford and 21-year-old Tyler Perea into custody on Tuesday.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact Detective Angela Fonseca at Angelaf@unioncity.org or (510) 675-5227. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can leave information on the UCPD tip line at (510) 675-5207 or at tips@unioncity.org     

