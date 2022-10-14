2 kidnapping suspects linked to Union City attempted murder investigation

FREMONT – A pair of suspects in a Fremont kidnapping are being linked to a Union City attempted murder investigation, detectives said late Thursday afternoon.

Fremont and Union City police detectives are jointly investigating the related cases, which occurred earlier this week.

Early Monday morning, Fremont officers responded to a late reported incident involving carjacking, kidnapping and robbery outside of a Fremont business in which a man was walking to his parked vehicle. At that time, the man was approached by two suspects who demanded money and physically forced him to go to a nearby ATM.

After, the suspects took turns battering the victim for more than 17 minutes, kicking and punching him. During the attack, the suspects took the victim's car keys and left the scene in his car. During the assault, which was recorded on several nearby surveillance cameras, the victim sustained bruising and swelling injuries to his head, face and shoulders.

Investigators quickly pursued leads to locate the suspects, identified as Kenneth Hayes, 38, of Olivehurst, and Anthony Lankford Bolivia, 22, of Fremont. Police also learned the pair was possibly involved in an attempted murder and kidnapping incident in Union City hours after the Fremont carjacking.

The latter incident occurred at about 7:45 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Medallion Drive in Union City for an in-progress fight with a possible gunshot heard. The victim in that incident, a 28-year-old man, was forced into the trunk of a car. The victim told police he was beaten unconscious and woke up in a creek. He was then picked up and dropped off for non life-threatening injuries at a local hospital by a Good Samaritan.

At about 7 p.m. Tuesday, Fremont police located Hayes and Bolivia and arrested them. Also arrested was Tyler Perea, 20, of Newark. Perea is the third suspect involved in the attempted murder and kidnapping in Union City.

Hayes and Bolivia were charged Thursday by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office with three felony counts including carjacking, kidnapping to commit robbery and first-degree automated teller machine robbery.

Hayes and Bolivia remain in custody at Santa Rita Jail.