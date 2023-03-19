Three injured; Suspect in custody in Antioch stabbing

ANTIOCH -- Three people were injured -- including a 35-year-old pregnant female, a 14-year-old and 11-year-old -- and a 37-year-old suspect in custody after a Saturday afternoon stabbing in Antioch.

Antioch police said their dispatch center began getting numerous calls reporting a disturbance in the 100 block of Wilbur Ave. at around 3:54 p.m.

Arriving officers spotted a vehicle fleeing the area at a high rate of speed and gave chase. After the vehicle was involved in a collision in Solano County, the suspect, an Antioch resident, was taken into custody.

Meanwhile, other officers had arrived at the scene of the disturbance and discovered the three stabbing victims. All three victims including the 14-year-old boy and a 11-year-old girl were transported to local hospitals and two were listed in critical condition.

"This is an isolated incident and there is no active threat to the public," investigators said in email.

Police did not release possible relationship between the suspect and victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Gerber at (925)481-8297 or rgerber@antiochca.gov. You may also text an anonymous tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the keyword ANTIOCH.

