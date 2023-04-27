Thousands wake up in the dark in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- Thousands of San Francisco residents woke up in the dark Thursday morning after a massive outage knocked out power to homes and businesses in the Nob Hill, North Beach and Tenderloin neighborhoods.

Pacific Gas & Electric said crews have been working overnight to restore power to those neighborhoods.

While not disclosing the cause of the outage, the San Francisco fire department said its crews responded to an underground vault fire at 640 Clay Street at 8:42 p.m.

According to social media postings, the outage began around 9:15 p.m. as the Golden State Warriors were wrapping up their 123-116 Game 5 playoff win over the Sacramento Kings.

At the height of the outage, some 9,000 customers were impacted. By 5 a.m. at least 2,600 customers had had their power restored. There was no ETA as to when power would be restored to the remaining homes and businesses.

As the sun rose early in the morning, the city's iconic Coit Tower towered over the blacked out homes. San Francisco police were warning early morning commuters to be prepared for traffic lights that were not working at key intersections.

The outage triggered plenty of social media chatter.

"Power is still out! @PGE4Me what's going on. Thursday at 5AM - 9 hours without power," Louisa Pickering posted on Twitter.

There were a couple of #surges before the #power went out at the ⁦#IrishTimes bar at #500Sacramento in #SanFrancisco in the last few minutes of the ⁦@warriors⁩ game pic.twitter.com/ahDoIxaJIY — Alice Wertz (@AlicesTake) April 27, 2023

"Black outs are so weird. Power went out in huge chunks around several of #SanFrancisco's NE districts. Including in my apartment. The quiet is what's creepy. The city is never this quiet," John-Phillip posted on Twitter.

"Power is out in Nob Hill, San Francisco. Saw on citizen that there is a fire underneath the streets downtown on Clay. We've noticed blinking lights and power surges for the last few days, wonder if this is related," rae posted.