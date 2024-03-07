The North Face latest store to depart San Francisco's Union Square shopping district

SAN FRANCISCO – The North Face announced Thursday that its store near San Francisco's Union Square will close later this month, marking the end of an era for the outdoor clothing company founded in the city.

A company spokesperson confirmed to CBS News Bay Area that the store at 180 Post Street, a block east of Union Square, would close on March 31. The North Face will continue to operate its other Bay Area stores in Berkeley, the Stanford Shopping Center, Walnut Creek and the Westfield Valley Fair Mall in Santa Clara.

"Despite the closure, The North Face will continue to operate and thrive in these remaining communities," the spokesperson said.

Established by Doug Tompkins and his wife Susie nearly 60 years ago in San Francisco, The North Face opened its first store at 308 Columbus Avenue in North Beach in 1966. The company was acquired by apparel giant VF Corp in 2000 and its headquarters was moved to the Denver area in 2018.

"The North Face was born in San Francisco, and we have cherished the time spent here, building roots, and creating lasting memories," the spokesperson added.

The looming closure is the latest blow to retail downtown San Francisco and Union Square, which has dealt with numerous store closures in recent months.

In June 2023, Westfield relinquished control of its San Francisco Centre on Market and Fifth Streets, citing lower sales, occupancy and foot traffic in the wake of the pandemic. The center, now renamed Emporium Centre San Francisco, is the largest shopping mall in the city.

Last week, Macy's announced it would close its Union Square store after nearly a century in business, as part of a plan to shutter 150 of its underperforming locations.