Historic flagship Macy's store in San Francisco's Union Square reportedly among locations the company will close

The flagship Macy's location in San Francisco's once bustling Union Square shopping district is one of the stores set for closure in the wake of the company's Tuesday announcement that it would be closing 30% of its locations, according to reports.

The San Francisco Business Times broke the news of the huge downtown San Francisco store's closure Tuesday morning, citing an unnamed source with knowledge of the company's plans.

According to the report published by the Business Times, Macy's plans to keep the location at 170 O'Farrell St. in operation until it can find a buyer for the real estate that the company owns.

The Union Square Macy's is one of the retailer's largest and oldest locations. It has anchored the San Francisco shopping district for nearly a century since opened in early March of 1929 when the company was operating under the name O'Connor, Moffat & Co.

Earlier Tuesday, the company went public with its plans to close roughly 150 underperforming stores over the next three years as the struggling retailer attempts to energize its business.

The department store chain said it plans to focus on expanding its luxury brands, Bloomingdale's and Bluemercury. Macy's will shutter 50 stores over the next year. Last month, Macy's rejected a $5.8 billion takeover offer from investing firm Arkhouse Management and its partner Brigade Capital Management.

The closure marks the second major closure of a Bay Area Macy's story to surface this year. In January, the company announced the closure of five locations including the store at Bayfair Center in San Leandro.

San Francisco has been dealing with an increasing number of retail store closures downtown. Last May, Seattle-based retail giant Nordstrom announced plans to close its sprawling downtown San Francisco mall venue and a nearby outlet store, citing deteriorating conditions in the neighborhood.

The following month, Westfield surrendered control of its namesake shopping center in the heart of downtown San Francisco. The Westfield San Francisco Centre at Market and Fifth Streets was the city's largest shopping mall. Cinemark announced it would be closing the theater at the mall days later.