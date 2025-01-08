Tenderloin residents hope new San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie will deliver change

In his inaugural speech, new San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie addressed, several issues concerning residents, including homelessness, drug use, and public safety.

Wednesday morning, hours before taking the oath of office, Lurie visited one of the city's most troubled neighborhoods, serving breakfast at St. Anthony's before walking through the Tenderloin District with Police Chief Bill Scott.

"A lot of things that need to be done," said Lerontae Brown, as Lurie entered the room. "Homelessness, for example. Crime. Typical things that cities deal with. But this one's heavy."

A heavy challenge, and Brown hopped on a chair to take a look at the man who now has to do the heavy lifting.

"Never underestimate the power of mindset and hope," said St. Anthony's CEO Dr. Larry Kwan. "What I love about this moment is it models two things important for significant change: a heart of service and showing up."

Lurie's visit to the Tenderloin seemed to garner some appreciation from its residents as he toured the district that has become synonymous with the challenges facing San Francisco.

"Thanks for coming to our neighborhood," one man shouted.

SF Mayor Daniel Lurie tours the Tenderloin before his inauguration. CBS News Bay Area

Block by block, Lurie walked the Tenderloin, introducing his wife and children to anyone who wanted to say hello, receiving plenty of well wishes and advice.

"Hopefully, better opportunities," said Chris Powell of Code Tenderloin of the changes Lurie's new administration might bring. "Better services. Hopefully more money gets put into the Tenderloin so we can stop the homelessness. So we can stop the drug activity, and get more people resources out here."

This is, of course, a neighborhood that has been offered many promises over many decades.

"He needs to make sure this area stays clean," Dell said from her car as she was driving through the Tenderloin. "That's all. Because, quite frankly, this is the most forgotten neighborhood in the city."

"Right now my, hope is he cleans up the area of Jones and Ellis," said Charles Sears, who also told the mayor he sees challenges beyond the Tenderloin.

"I drive by places on the way to go to the doctor." Sears explained. "This place is gone. This place is gone. It's crazy. The city is losing its flavor."

And in the neighborhood with the highest density of children in San Francisco, Maria, had this one request for her daughter.

"Help us with the Tenderloin, because a lot of kids, like my daughter, walk into the street. And there's a lot of people, homeless, and drugs in the street," she said. "We're hoping that he will walk on the streets and see what is going on over here, so that the kids can go out to the bus stop, safel."

"Safety isn't just a statistic," Lurie said during his inaugural remarks. "It's a feeling you hold when you're walking down the street. That insecurity is harming families and businesses in the Tenderloin, South of Market, the Mission and beyond."

Lurie's messaging seemed to signal that the new administration understands the problems and has a detailed game plan to make significant changes. Now comes what will undoubtedly be high expectations among residents as the governing begins.