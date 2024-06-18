More free outdoor concerts at San Francisco parks announced for the summer

Concert and festival promoter Noise Pop on Tuesday announced several new free summer concerts being presented in partnership with the SF Parks Alliance and venues including the Rickshaw Stop, the Great American Music Hall and the Kilowatt.

Noise Pop issued a press release Tuesday providing details on the concerts that will only require a free RSVP for entry. The shows are part of the previously announced SF Live music series initiated by San Francisco officials to bring "arts and culture into our parks and plazas." Just last Sunday, the African psychedelic funk band W.I.T.C.H (an acronym for "We Intend To Cause Havoc") drew a crowd several thousands strong to the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater in McLaren Park for a show co-presented by the Bottom of the Hill.

The first concert co-presented by the Rickshaw Stop will feature violinist and indie-soul siren Sudan Archives playing at Crane Cove Park on Saturday, July 27, at 12 p.m. Local support will be provided by Lalin St. Juste -- vocalist with Oakland electro-funk outfit the Seshen -- and Berkeley singer/rapper Kossisko.

Arguably the biggest headliner of the three concerts is Remain in Light, the project led by Talking Heads founding member Jerry Harrison and guitar giant Adrian Belew (Frank Zappa, David Bowie, Talking Heads, King Crimson) and featuring former members of the global funk outfit Turkuaz who split off and now perform under the moniker Cool Cool Cool. The group has played several Bay Area festivals including BottleRock, the Mill Valley Music Fest and Hardly Strictly Bluegrass as well as headlining a pair shows in the Bay Area around New Year's Eve last December. The Remain In Light concert at China Basin Park on Saturday, Aug. 17, at 1 p.m. will be co-presented by the Great American Music Hall and features an opening set by Oakland electronic disco-dub duo abracadabra.

The third show announced co-presented by revived Mission District hotspot the Kilowatt will feature hard-rock group and Queens of the Stone Age affiliates Eagles of Death Metal at Potrero Del Sol Park on Saturday, Sept. 7, at 12 p.m. So far no support acts have been announced for that show. Those interested can RSVP to all three concerts on the Noise Pop website, while more information on the free summer concert series is available at the SF Live website.