San Francisco officials announce initial line-up for free SF Live concerts throughout the city

The initial acts performing as part of SF Live series of concerts in San Francisco was announced by Mayor London Breed Monday, outlining some of the free entertainment that will be featured across the city this summer.

According to the press release issued by the mayor's office the SF Live series will bring "arts and culture into our parks and plazas through free performances curated by live music and entertainment venues that showcase a variety of local, national and international talent."

The series will have its debut on May 4 with a line-up of notable local DJs at the Golden Gate Park Bandshell. "Electric Fields" will present a celebration of electronic music in partnership with San Francisco venues the Great Northern and Monarch featuring performances by Doc Martin, Galen, DJ M3 and more.

"San Francisco recognizes the profound impact and contribution of our nightlife and entertainment industry, not only as a source of cultural vitality but also as an engine driving economic growth," Mayor Breed said in the release. "SF Live will show off our talented local artists, promote our world class venues and boost the city as a premiere music and arts destination. And SF Live will bring the joy and fun our city and residents deserve right now."

Funding through SF Live covered the costs of producing the outdoor event series as well as stipends to participating entertainment venues that curated talent lineups and promote the performances. The $2.5 million investment is funded through an allocation from the California State Legislature led by City Attorney David Chiu when he was a member of the state assembly.

Additional events will take place across May and June at Fulton Plaza, Union Square, and the Jerry Garcia Amphitheater with line-ups put together by such landmark San Francisco venues as the Bottom of the Hill -- who are co-presenting the June 16th concert featuring legendary African psych band WITCH -- the Great American Music Hall, the Rickshaw Stop and the Kilowatt.

"The SF Live project has been a bright spot for Bottom of the Hill this year. It allowed me to book a headlining band I've always wanted to book but was too big for my venue. Partnering with Illuminate, who knows the ins and outs of putting on larger productions in outdoor spaces, has allowed us to focus on the fun stuff! And knowing we're providing this programming to the general public for free is a really great feeling!" said Bottom of the Hill owner Lynn Schwarz.

Additional information about all upcoming SF Live events may be found at www.sflivefest.com.