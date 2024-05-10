2 suspects in Fair Oaks deadly shooting arrested in Idaho, third suspect arrested in San Jose

FAIR OAKS -- Three suspects, including two found out of the state, were arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened last week in the Fair Oaks area.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said 41-year-old Vitaliy Zaytsev was found outside a home on the 49000 block of Hillridge Way with a gunshot wound to his head and died at the scene.

Investigators said Zaytsev was sitting inside his vehicle that was parked in his driveway when the suspect arrived at his home in another vehicle.

One of the suspects exited the vehicle and fired three rounds, wounding Zaytsev, deputies said.

Two of the suspects, Michael Espinosa and Miguel Esquibel, were arrested in Caldwell, Idaho, earlier this week. Deputies then obtained murder warrants for Espinosa, Esquibel and a third suspect, Jeannette Nunes, who was arrested in San Jose on Thursday.

Deputies said Nunes and Zaytsev were believed to be in a relationship.

Nunes was booked into jail for murder and conspiracy and is not eligible for bail. Espinosa and Esquibel will be extradited to Sacramento County.