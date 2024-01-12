Suspected gang members arrested in Christmas Day robbery, shooting that injured child in his home

Four suspected gang members were arrested following an investigation into a Christmas Day robbery and shooting in Mountain View that injured a child, authorities said.

Mountain View police said the robbery happened at a 7-Eleven store on 1905 Latham Street where someone had a necklace stolen. Later that day, there was a shooting about two blocks away on the 900 block of Clark Avenue that injured a six-year-old boy in his home.

Police said someone shot into the home and fled. The boy was expected to make a full recovery.

The investigation led to the identification of four suspects, two young adults and two teenagers. A Santa Clara County judge issued search warrants for several locations in Sunnyvale and arrest warrants for the suspects.

The two adults arrested were identified as Tristen Villanueva, 18, and Gilbert Murillo, 20, both from Mountain View. The two male juveniles arrested are also Sunnyvale residents.

(L-R) Tristen Villanueva, Gilbert Murillo Mountain View Police Department

Villanueva was charged with robbery, assault likely to cause great bodily harm, conspiracy, and gang enhancement. Murillo was charged with conspiracy and gang enhancement. The two teenage boys were also charged with conspiracy and gang enhancement, and one of them faces additional charges for violating his probation.

Mountain View police credited the Campbell Police Department, Los Altos Police Department, Santa Clara County Specialized Enforcement Team (SCCSET), Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, and the Mountain View Fire Department with helping in the investigation.

Police urged anyone with information about the shooting to contact Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.s Spanish-speaking individuals are requested to reach out to Detective Angelica Espitia at angelica.espitia@mountainview.gov.

Anonymous tips can be provided by calling 650-903-6618.