Watch CBS News
Crime

6-year-old boy wounded in Christmas shooting in Mountain View, suspect sought

By Tim Fang

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now afternoon edition 12-27-23
PIX Now afternoon edition 12-27-23 06:18

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A six-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting in Mountain View on Christmas night.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Clark Avenue near El Camino Real on reports of a child being shot.  

When police arrived, they found the boy, who suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, police said Wednesday. An adult male was also injured in the incident, suffering a non-life threatening wound to his lower body.

According to a preliminary investigation, at least one person shot into the home before running from the area.

Police said no suspects have been found as of Wednesday. A motive for the shooting is not clear.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to email Detective Josh Gould, while Spanish-language speakers are asked to email Detective Angelica Espitia.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 650-903-6618.

First published on December 27, 2023 / 4:15 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.