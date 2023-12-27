6-year-old boy wounded in Christmas shooting in Mountain View, suspect sought

MOUNTAIN VIEW – A six-year-old boy was taken to the hospital after being wounded in a shooting in Mountain View on Christmas night.

Around 8:30 p.m., officers were called to a home on the 900 block of Clark Avenue near El Camino Real on reports of a child being shot.

When police arrived, they found the boy, who suffered a gunshot wound to his lower body.

The boy was transported to the hospital, where he is expected to make a full recovery, police said Wednesday. An adult male was also injured in the incident, suffering a non-life threatening wound to his lower body.

According to a preliminary investigation, at least one person shot into the home before running from the area.

Police said no suspects have been found as of Wednesday. A motive for the shooting is not clear.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to email Detective Josh Gould, while Spanish-language speakers are asked to email Detective Angelica Espitia.

Tips can also be given anonymously by calling 650-903-6618.