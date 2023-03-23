Watch CBS News
Crime

Suspect in pistol-whipping, shooting aboard BART train arrested

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom
PIX Now -- Thursday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 10:39

SAN FRANCISCO -- A man arrested on theft charges in San Francisco was identified as the person who pistol-whipped a BART passenger on a train earlier this month, police said Thursday.

During the incident on a train arriving at Embarcadero Starion on March 16, the gun accidentally fired during the pistol-whipping and the bullet grazed the victim's head. The victim was later found near the 16th Street/Mission station and he was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

BART Police said a patrol officer reviewing surveillance camera images of the assault, which began as an argument between two men aboard an SFO-bound train, was able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Adonte Bailey. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Bailey and distributed a bulletin to other law enforcement agencies.

On Wednesday, police in San Francisco arrested Bailey on grand theft charges. A check of outstanding warrants revealed he was also wanted in the BART incident.

BART Police said Bailey was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest and the weapon was being tested to see if it matches a bullet recovered from the pistol-whipping incident.

"This is one more example in which the combination of our network of high-quality surveillance cameras and our dedicated officers leads to an arrest," BART Police Chief Ed Alvarez said in a prepared statement. "We want to thank the San Francisco Police Department for their tremendous partnership in this case."

First published on March 23, 2023 / 10:58 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.