Suspect arrested in deadly Marin City triple shooting

MARIN CITY -- Authorities in Marin County on Wednesday confirmed the recent arrest of the suspect in a triple shooting in Marin City over the weekend that left one victim dead.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a shooting at the Golden Gate Village complex on Cole Avenue and Drake Drive just after 10 a.m. Sunday morning. Arriving deputies found arrived on scene to find Michael Arthur Rogers II in a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshots.

Marin City triple-shooting investigation. CBS

A woman who was in the car with him, who had non-life threatening injuries. Both were taken to a nearby hospital, where Rogers died from his injuries. The woman was later released after being treated.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday evening confirmed that 27-year-old male Marin City resident Sel Charvet Butler Jr. had been arrested on Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of Rogers on Sunday. Authorities said Butler was arrested at Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

He was transported to the Marin County Jail on Wednesday and booked on charges of murder, assault with a deadly weapon, shooting an inhabited dwelling or occupied vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Authorities said the investigation remains active and stated that no additional information will be released at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation. A booking photo was not released.

Detectives ask that anyone with additional information regarding the shooting contact Detective Guinn at (415) 473-7265 or k_guinn@marinsheriff.org