Multiple victims injured in Marin City shooting

MARIN CITY -- Authorities are responding to a shooting in Marin City that has left multiple victims with injuries late Sunday morning, according to the Marin County Sheriff.

The Marin County Sheriff's Office Twitter account posted at 10:40 a.m. that deputies and area fire personnel were at the scene of a shooting in the area of Cole Drive in Marin City with more than one victim.

Authorities later confirmed they were called to the incident shortly after 10 a.m. Marin County Fire confirmed that at least one person was transported to Marin General for treatment.

The tweet did not provide details regarding the number of victims or their condition. Residents are advised to avoid the area.

This is a breaking news story. Additional information will be provided as it is made available.