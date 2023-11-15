Suspect in deadly Fremont shooting Sunday afternoon facing multiple felonies

FREMONT -- The suspect arrested in a deadly Fremont shooting last weekend who faces four felony counts including murder and attempted murder has a long criminal history, according to authorities.

According to Fremont police, on Sunday, Nov. 12, at around 4 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting on the 34000 block of Fremont Boulevard. Arriving officers found two adult male victims on the ground who had sustained gunshot wounds at the scene. The officers immediately began providing medical aid to both victims before ambulances arrived to transport the two victims to area hospitals.

Police said one victim remained in stable condition, while the other victim succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead. As the suspect was shooting at the victims, additional rounds hit an inhabited dwelling, which nearly struck another victim inside.



Meanwhile police at the shooting scene scoured the area in a search for the shooting suspect. The suspect, identified as 34-year-old Fremont resident Lorinzo Haley, was located and taken into custody a short distance away. Fremont police detectives later discovered surveillance video from community cameras that captured Haley running from the scene with a firearm.



According to police, Haley has a lengthy criminal history that includes arrests for robbery, battery on a person inflicting serious bodily injury, criminal threats, resisting an officer by threat or violence and burglary.



On Tuesday, the case was presented to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office. Haley was subsequently charged with four felony counts, including murder, attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and willful discharge of a firearm at an inhabited dwelling.



The homicide is still under active investigation by Fremont police detectives. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective J. Blass at 510-790-6900 or at Jblass@fremont.gov.