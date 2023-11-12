Two shot, one dead Sunday afternoon in Fremont

FREMONT -- Two people were shot Sunday afternoon in Fremont and one has died, according to police.

At about 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 34000 block of Fremont Boulevard on a report of a shooting. Two men were found with at least one gunshot wound each and were taken to the hospital, where one man died.

Police do not believe there is a threat the community.

The scene had a heavy police presence as of 6:45 p.m. and people are asked to avoid the area.