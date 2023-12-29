Daly City man arrested in deadly August shooting in San Francisco's Mission District

SAN FRANCISCO – A San Mateo County man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting that killed a man in San Francisco's Mission District earlier this year.

According to San Francisco police, the victim was found shot on the 2400 block of Harrison Street on the afternoon of August 18. Despite lifesaving efforts from police, emergency responders and hospital staff, the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Through the course of the investigation, homicide investigators identified the suspect as 21-year-old Antonio Malik Rodgers-Alcala of Daly City. Police then obtained arrest and search warrants.

Around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, officers located Rodgers-Alcala on the 800 block of Scherwin Street in Daly City. Police said Rodgers-Alcala attempted to run away from officers but was quickly arrested.

Rodgers-Alcala has been booked into the San Francisco County Jail on suspicion with murder and is being held without bail.

As of Friday afternoon, authorities have not announced a court date for Rodgers-Alcala.