Suspect arrested in San Jose pedestrian hit-and-run that happened in March 2023

Authorities in San Jose on Thursday confirmed the December arrest of a suspect in a hit-and-run collision last March that left the victim with major injuries.

San Jose Police Department Traffic Investigations Unit Detectives issued a press release saying the suspect was taken into custody in connection with a major injury hit-and-run collision involving a pedestrian in the area of Tully Rd. and Flint Ave. on March 9, 2023.

SJ hit-and-run suspect Vu Ngoc Lam San Jose Police Department

Police said the man injured in the collision was crossing the street in order to assist a family in a disabled vehicle when he was hit by a 2021 grey Toyota truck. A few days after the incident, police asked for the public's help in the case and released video showing the suspect vehicle involved.

During an investigation that employed the SJPD's Crime Data Intelligence Center (CDIC) and Automated License Plate Reader (ALPR) cameras, detectives identified the license plate of the suspect vehicle, and subsequently the suspect driver, Vu Ngoc Lam.

On November 9, Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Lam. Over a month later on December 14, the suspect was arrested at San Francisco International Airport and booked into San Mateo County Jail.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.