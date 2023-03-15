Video: Police seek public's help after man hit by pickup San Jose hit-and-run crash

Watch CBS News
SAN JOSE -- San Jose Police are seeking the public's help in finding the driver of a pickup truck who hit a pedestrian last week and then fled from the scene.

The incident happened March 9 just after 7 p.m. in the area of Tully Road and Flint Avenue. Police said a white or light-colored four-door pickup truck was turning onto westbound Tully Road from southbound Flint Avenue and hit a man crossing Tully outside of any marked crosswalk. 

The incident was captured on a nearby home's security camera, which police released on Wednesday. 

The preliminary investigation showed the man was crossing the street in order to assist a family in a disabled vehicle. After the truck hit the man, it continued on westbound on Tully and has not been located or identified.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or call 408-277-4654.

