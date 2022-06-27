Woman arrested in connection with Albany brush fires that triggered evacuations

ALBANY -- Police in Albany on Monday morning confirmed the arrest of a female arson suspect who may have set the fires that triggered evacuations Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

According to a Facebook post Monday, a report of a fire at the corner of Washington Avenue and Cleveland Avenue at around 3:24 p.m. led to a response by Albany Police and Fire units. Arriving personnel found a second fire on the west side of Albany Hill. The fires prompted an evacuation for residents of Gateview, Hillside, and Taft Streets.

Police said an officer in the area was contacted by a security guard who advised authorities of a possible suspect who may have set the Albany Hill fire. The officer found the suspect and took the person into custody without incident.

An Albany Police public information officer later confirmed the suspect's identity as 31-year-old Berkeley resident Megan Strahl, She was arrested for arson and taken to Santa Rita Jail.

The Albany Police Department is asking any witnesses who saw the fires start or might have additional information regarding suspicious activity in the area just prior to when the fires started to contact the Albany Police Department at 1(510) 525-7300.

Due to the ongoing nature of the investigation, police said no additional information is available at this time.