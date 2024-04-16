Supporters of Alameda County DA Pamela Price recall want special election to decide her fate

Supporters of a campaign to recall Alameda County District Attorney Pamela Price are urging the county Board of Supervisors to set a special election as soon as possible.

On Monday evening, Alameda County Registrar of Voters Tim Dupuis announced that recall supporters gathered enough signatures to put the recall on a ballot. The effort required 73,195 valid signatures and organizers were able to collect 74,757.

During comments before the board Tuesday and at a press conference afterward, representatives of the Save Alameda for Everyone organization said they don't want the recall election to coincide with the November general election.

"We want to make sure that there will be a special election," said SAFE spokesperson Carl Chan.

SAFE supporters said the county has told them that a special election will cost between $15 million and $20 million, but say that putting the recall on the November ballot would allow Price to stay in office for too long, assuming she loses the election.

"What's going on in the District Attorney's Office is directly affecting crime because they're not prosecuting to the full extent of the law," said SAFE organizer Brenda Grisham.

The supervisors could vote on an election date as early as their April 30 meeting.

Representatives from the registrar's office, Price's office and the campaign to defeat the recall didn't immediately return requests for comment.