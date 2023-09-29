3 arrested on attempted murder charges following Sunnyvale shooting

SUNNYVALE – Authorities in the South Bay and Central Valley have arrested three people on attempted murder charges, following a shooting in Sunnyvale earlier this month.

According to the city's Department of Public Safety, the trio are connected to a shooting and vehicle collision on the night of September 12 near the intersection of Hawthorn and Arbutus avenues. Responding officers found a male victim who suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital. Authorities did not give an update on the man's condition.

Following an investigation, detectives were able to identify three suspects.

On Thursday, a multi-agency operation took place to make arrests. SWAT officers from Sunnyvale along with the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office arrested Elder Caballero-Valencia and Destinee Armenta at a home in Modesto.

Meanwhile, officers in Sunnyvale arrested Raymond Gantt in connection with the shooting. All three were safely taken into custody and were booked on suspicion of attempted murder, accessory to attempted murder and conspiracy.

(L-R) Destinee Armenta, Elder Caballero-Valencia and Raymond Gantt are accused of attempted murder following a shooting in Sunnyvale on September 12, 2023. Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety

According to jail records, all three suspects are being withheld without bail. Caballero-Valencia, Armenta and Gantt are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to reach Detective N. Kakis of the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety by calling 408-730-7110.