Man critically wounded in Sunnyvale shooting; suspect sought

SUNNYVALE – Authorities are seeking a suspect in an attempted murder case after a man was critically wounded in a shooting in Sunnyvale late Tuesday night.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the area of Hawthorn and Arbutus avenues around 10:40 p.m. on reports of gunshots and a vehicle collision.

When police arrived, they found the victim, who suffered a gunshot wound. The victim was treated at the scene and taken to a local hospital.

Officers said Thursday that the victim is in critical condition.

A preliminary investigation found that the victim was in his vehicle when the suspect approached in another vehicle and fired two shots before fleeing the scene.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect or the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone who may have information about the shooting is asked to call Detective N. Kakis of the Department of Public Safety at 408-730-7110.