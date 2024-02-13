Storm-damaged Pacifica Pier to partially reopen for Valentine's Day

A pier damaged in Pacifica during the recent storms will be partially reopened Wednesday, according to the city.

Approximately half of the main Pacifica Municipal Pier deck perpendicular to the beach will reopen in time for Valentine's Day.

The pier was damaged Dec. 28 on its west-facing deck and a concrete railing during high surf. It is still being structurally assessed, the city said. Authorities are waiting for the winter storm season to hopefully pass by March.

Officials initially projectd the pier would be shut down for a structural assessment through Friday, Jan. 26, though they noted engineers wouldn't determine if the pier could be reopened until after the assessment.

Once it partially opens, the city will be monitoring its condition and may temporarily close it again pending weather conditions or high tide and large wave events.

Anyone with questions or concerns can contact the Department of Public Works Engineering Division at (650) 738-3767 or email engineering@pacifica.gov. Updates on the Pacifica Pier will be available online at www.cityofpacifica.org/pier.