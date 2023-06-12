Boba, French bulldog stolen in Oakland, returned to owner

OAKLAND -- A French bulldog stolen from an Oakland resident two months ago was mysteriously returned to the owner over the weekend.

Boba. Toya Zheng

On April 28, a thief broke into a Tesla parked near Jack London Square in Oakland, stealing a purse and a French bulldog named Boba.

Boba's owner, a local attorney named Toya Zheng says a woman contacted her out of the blue and said someone gave her the dog at a Pittsburg dog park this weekend.

There was no word on who the person was or their connection to the dog's disappearance.

For now, Boba and Zheng are just glad to be reunited. It was not clear whether a reward offered by Zheng for Boba's return was given to the person who contacted Zheng.

At the time of Boba's theft, Zheng said her car has been broken into eight times near her workplace over the past two-and-a-half years.