Watch CBS News
Crime

Boba, French bulldog stolen in Oakland, returned to owner

/ CBS San Francisco

French bulldog stolen in Oakland
French bulldog stolen in Oakland 02:29

OAKLAND --  A French bulldog stolen from an Oakland resident two months ago was mysteriously returned to the owner over the weekend.

Boba the French Bulldog
Boba. Toya Zheng

On April 28, a thief broke into a Tesla parked near Jack London Square in Oakland, stealing a purse and a French bulldog named Boba.

Boba's owner, a local attorney named Toya Zheng says a woman contacted her out of the blue and said someone gave her the dog at a Pittsburg dog park this weekend.

There was no word on who the person was or their connection to the dog's disappearance.

Raw Video: French bulldog taken in car burglary in Oakland 01:00

 For now, Boba and Zheng are just glad to be reunited. It was not clear whether a reward offered by Zheng for Boba's return was given to the person who contacted Zheng.

At the time of Boba's theft, Zheng said her car has been broken into eight times near her workplace over the past two-and-a-half years. 

First published on June 12, 2023 / 8:40 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.