Caught on camera: French bulldog nabbed in Oakland car burglary

OAKLAND -- A thief broke into a Tesla parked near Jack London Square in Oakland, stealing a purse and a French bulldog named Boba.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Friday and the dog's owner, a local attorney named Toya Zheng, has been putting up flyers near her workplace and the crime scene to find her missing dog. She said there will be a reward for Boba's return.

Zheng said she had driven to her law office to grab paperwork and she feels guilty for leaving Boba locked inside.

"I know that French bulldogs are expensive but I thought that I would be fine if I just left for two minutes. I was so wrong," Zheng said.

She said that her car has been broken into eight times near her workplace over the past 2 1/2 years but she never left anything of value inside until Friday.

When she called 911, the dispatcher said an officer would not be coming to the scene and she was directed to the non-emergency line to make an online report that has yet to be approved.

Zheng said she rescued Boba from a breeder. Boba has two distinct light brown spots above her eyes and prefers to stay indoors; she also doesn't eat food from strangers.