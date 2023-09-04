Steve Harwell, former Smash Mouth frontman, dies at 56, representative says

Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell receiving hospital care Smash Mouth singer Steve Harwell receiving hospital care 00:31

Former Smash Mouth lead singer Steve Harwell died early Monday at his home in Boise, Idaho, a representative confirmed to CBS News. He was 56.

The Bay Area native— whose band is best known for the 1999 hit "All Star" and 1997 song "Walkin' on the Sun" — had been in hospice care, according to representative Robert Hayes.

A cause of death was not released.

"He was surrounded by family and friends and passed peacefully and comfortably," Hayes said Monday.

Harwell was with the band, formed in San Jose in 1994, until 2021, when he retired. Smash Mouth has sold over 10 million albums worldwide and scored two No. 1 hit singles, five Top 40 singles and a Grammy nomination.

"Walkin' on the Sun" and Smash Mouth's cover of the Monkees song "I'm a Believer" have garnered hundreds of millions of streams since their releases.

But it was the chart-topping "All Star" - which was featured on the soundtrack of the 2001 blockbuster "Shrek" - that will forever be linked with Harwell and Smash Mouth.

"Nobody else could have sang that song." Harwell told Rolling Stone in 2019. "It would have never been what it is now. I could've pitched that song to a million bands and they would have tried to do it, and it would've never been what it is."

"Steve's iconic voice is one of the most recognizable voices from his generation. He loved the fans and loved to perform," Hayes said.

Steve Harwell of Smash Mouth Ethan Miller/Getty Images

In 2017, Smash Mouth canceled a show in Memphis when Harwell was rushed to the hospital, suffering the effects of cardiomyopathy, a form of heart disease he had been diagnosed with two years prior.

In 2021, Harwell appeared to be intoxicated during a performance in Bethel, New York where he also threatened audience members and performed what looked like a Nazi salute. Harwell announced his retirement from the group following that performance citing ongoing health issues.

Smash Mouth continues to tour with new vocalist Zach Goode.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.