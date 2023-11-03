Stern Grove Festival "The Best of the Fest" special to air Saturday night

SAN FRANCISCO -- Highlights from this past summer's Stern Grove Festival concerts will be featured in an hour-long "The Best of the Fest" special airing on KPIX 5 Saturday evening at 8 p.m.

For the 86th edition of the Stern Grove Festival, KPIX and sister station KPIX+ 44 Cable 12 broadcast and livestreamed the free concerts for the first time.

"The Best of the Fest" special being broadcast in prime time Saturday will highlight the very best from this past summer including songs from Isaiah Sharkey, Neko Case, the Indigo Girls, Lyle Lovett & His Large Band, Angelique Kidjo, Bob Moses, Buddy Guy, and the Flaming Lips.

The Stern Grove Festival is a non-profit organization that has been enriching the lives of over 90,000 people each summer by bringing ten free concerts with world-class musicians to the Bay Area.

"We are so grateful for the partnership with KPIX and KPIX+. Airing our concerts LIVE in the Bay Area gives thousands of viewers the opportunity to see these unique and magical concerts," said Stern Grove Festival Executive Director Bob Fiedler. "Live music is an excellent tonic for our individual and collective souls. This special is a great way to give back and say thanks for a great summer."

"It is a true San Francisco treasure," added KPIX President and General Manager Scott Warren. "It's a place where families, friends, and neighbors come together, year after year, to enjoy the magic of music in this beautiful setting. We are so proud to be able to bring these concerts home to all our viewers across the Bay Area".

The Stern Grove Festival is a non-profit music festival. You can help the festival continue its mission of bringing free live music to the Bay Area and beyond by visiting the Stern Grove website and making a donation.