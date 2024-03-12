Steph Curry cleared to resume on-court workouts with the Warriors after ankle sprain

Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry was cleared to resume on-court workouts with the team following a right ankle sprain in last Thursday's game against the Chicago Bulls, the team announced Tuesday.

Curry suffered the ankle injury after an awkward landing late during the team's loss to the Bulls on March 7. According to reports, the team was already expressing optimism the following day that the injury was not serious and would likely only cause Curry to miss a few games.

According to the tweet by the Warriors X account Tuesday afternoon, Curry would return to the court for workouts in the Bay Area "and is expected to join the team for practice in Los Angeles on Friday."

The team said Curry will be re-evaluated again following Friday's practice. The team split the two games it played since the loss to Chicago, losing to the Spurs at home 126-113 Saturday evening, but topping San Antonio two nights later.