Starbucks closing 7 locations in San Francisco

Starbucks will close seven locations in San Francisco as the company says it is looking to adjust its portfolio of stores in the city.

Six of the stores closing are in the city's downtown area, and the seventh is located on Van Ness Ave. and Bush St. on the northeastern corner of the Cathedral Hill neighborhood.

The Seattle-based coffee giant said employees at all seven locations were informed of the closures on Tuesday. The Starbucks locations to close, effective on Oct. 22, are:

Mission and Main Streets

Geary and Taylor Streets

425 Battery Street

398 Market Street

4th and Market Streets

555 California Street

Bush Street and Van Ness Avenue

Starbucks did not specify the reasons for the closures, but in a letter sent yesterday to San Francisco district managers, Starbucks Regional Vice President for Northern California Jessica Borton said moves were part of an annual store portfolio evaluation that results in new store openings, existing store improvements, and some store closures.

"There are several factors Starbucks considers when tasked with the tough decision of closing a store, but it is all part of ensuring a healthy store portfolio," said Borton in her letter. "We will continue to listen to the needs of our partners to ensure they can focus on crafting beverages and creating connections in a welcoming environment."

Starbucks said in the past six months, it's opened or re-opened three new stores in downtown San Francisco and invested $2.5 million in renovations at four other locations in the city.

The company said employees at the seven locations to be shuttered would be offered an opportunity to transfer to another Starbucks location.

The closures come amid a recent exodus of companies leaving San Francisco's downtown area, with businesses attributing the closures to the lingering effects of the pandemic, including fewer downtown workers and changing shopping habits, as well as the impact of street crime and retail theft.

In recent months San Francisco has seen large companies such as Nordstrom, Whole Foods, Safeway and Old Navy shutter their locations. Small businesses have also struggled with the prospect of having to close up shop, both in the downtown area and in other districts.

Meanwhile, the city has responded by rolling out programs to boost small businesses in areas with vacant retail spaces and rolling out the welcome mat to other businesses such as IKEA that are helping revitalize locales affected by the business downturn.