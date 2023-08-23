San Francisco Mid-Market residents excited for Ikea opening, hoping it revitalizes the area

The opening of a new IKEA store Wednesday is giving a needed boost to San Francisco's Mid-Market neighborhood, and residents hope it's the first of what will be many more businesses coming to that part of the city.

"I think it's going to be a great addition to the neighborhood, I personally want to check out the food court," said Phillip Sabbagh, who has lived in Mid-Market since 2015. "I think as more people come back this city will in turn become more attractive. I mean, the city still has a lot to offer."

Sabbagh planned to visit the store on opening day with a friend. He may not need any new furniture, but he looks forward to having a meal inside the building. The IKEA On 945 Market is a city store format created by the company for urban spaces like San Francisco.

There are smaller items for sale and the option to order larger furniture pieces that can be delivered. In addition to selling food, there are meeting spaces and offices available for leasing as well.

"I feel it's good for at least this building and the neighborhood all around because it's going to bring fresh people to come to visit the store," said Roberto Hernandez, who just moved into the area to start school.

Other residents are excited about the store opening and plan to shop there but were surprised they chose that location on Market Street, worried it will be a challenge to maintain and secure given the crime concerns around San Francisco.

"I think it's probably going to be fine in the beginning, but I think that later on theft is going to probably become a problem because theft is going on a lot in stores right now," said Xion Davis, another San Francisco resident.

Mayor London Breed praised the company for opening a store in San Francisco and said they would be a good partner for the city by working with the neighborhood to meet their unique needs and hire locally.

"It's affordable for everyday San Franciscans," Breed said while speaking to the San Francisco Chamber of Commerce. "IKEA is going to be a perfect fit for a lot of different people."

Sabbagh said his neighborhood has declined in recent years, but he still hopes for a turnaround. He thinks that residents and businesses are caught in a struggle of waiting for more of the other to show up before they return to certain parts of San Francisco.

"I don't feel largely unsafe in the city and let's face it I'm pretty vulnerable," he told KPIX.

But he limits his time on the street to during the day. Sabbagh has used a wheelchair for a few years and notes that it limits his access around the city.

It's one more reason he wants to see Mid-Market thrive. The streets surrounding his building are flat, making it one of the more accessible neighborhoods in San Francisco, compared to other areas with steep hills.

"I am sticking around, yes I am," he said.