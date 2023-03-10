Stanislaus County residents face evacuation order over flooding threat Stanislaus County residents face evacuation order over flooding threat 02:23

CROWS LANDING – People living at Catfish Camp RV Park know what they need to do, but fear losing what they own.

"It's kind of like, I don't want to leave my stuff up here because you never know what's going to happen," Laura Lopez said.

She moved into the park after January's storms and then heard of theft following an evacuation at the time.

"Last time, a trailer got stolen," she said. "Their whole home got taken."

Residents who can't leave the park moved their trailers to the entrance.

Danita Corley, the on-site park manager, told CBS13 not everyone can leave. Like some of her neighbors, she will need to hunker down just outside of the park. Others will be moving their trailers just near the main road.

"I have elderly. I have bed-bound people," Corley said. "It's – like I said, I have to make sure they get out."

She tells me the residents only have been back at the park for a month since January's deluge forced them to leave.

An evacuation order is issued for homes living near the San Joaquin River, mostly for a few trailer parks and mobile parks.

Just west of River Road, between Crows Landing and Hills Ferry roads, there is a warning.

The Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services told CBS13 they issued the notices ahead of Thursday to avoid repeating what happened in January.

It became a logistical nightmare for some people.

"So, there's issues in getting their property and/or trailer off the ground because of that some people lost their trailers – had severed water damage," said Raj Singh of Stanislaus County Office of Emergency Services. "This time around we wanted to give them enough ample opportunity, enough time to make those arrangements."

Still, emergency officials want everyone on high alert by remaining cautious near flooding and be ready in case you lose power.

As for these neighbors, they are doing what they can to weather this storm.

"If it floods, [I hope] it hurries up and gets over with so we can go back," Lopez said.