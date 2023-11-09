Suspect sketch released in hate crime hit-and-run on Stanford University campus

STANFORD – Deputies have released additional information, including a suspect sketch, in connection with a hit-and-run on the Stanford University campus that is being investigated as a hate crime.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, a Stanford student of Syrian descent was struck by the suspect at Campus Drive and Ayrshire Farm Lane around 1:50 p.m. on Friday. The driver yelled to the victim "F--- you and your people" before leaving the scene.

Deputies said the student believed he was targeted because of a t-shirt he wore, which had "Damascus", Syria's capital, written in Arabic.

At the time of the incident, the victim told investigators that the suspect was someone who has taken to filming pro-Palestinian activists on campus, a tactic often employed to intimidate and dox students.

The victim suffered non life-threatening injuries and was taken to Stanford Hospital for medical treatment.

Following a preliminary investigation by the California Highway Patrol, the Sheriff's Office took over the hate crime investigation earlier this week.

On Thursday, deputies released a sketch of the suspect. The victim described the suspect as a white male adult in his mid-20s, unshaven, wearing a gray top and prescription glasses.

Sketch of man suspected in a hit-and-run hate crime on the Stanford University campus on November 3, 2023. Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office

The suspect was driving a black Toyota SUV. In earlier reports, the vehicle was described as a Toyota 4Runner model year 2015 or newer, with an exposed tire mounted on the back, along with a California license plate that included the letters "M" and "J".

Deputies said the vehicle should have front passenger side bumper damage from the collision.

The sheriff's office believes there were people in the area who may have witnessed the hit-and-run. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office at 408-808-4500 or to call the department's anonymous tip line at 408-808-4431.