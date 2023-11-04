Muslim Stanford student injured in suspected hate crime hit-and-run

PALO ALTO -- On Friday an Arab Muslim student at Stanford University was injured in a hit-and-run on campus in what is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol as a hate crime.

Shortly before 2 p.m., the Arab student was crossing the street near the student residences when he was hit by a car and the driver sped off, allegedly while yelling, "F--- you and your people."

Officials reported that the student sustained non-life-threatening injuries and is currently in the hospital. According to a statement from the victim after the incident, the driver made eye contact with him before accelerating.

"As soon as he hit me, as my body was turning around, the driver yelled, 'F--- you and your people!' and accelerated toward me," the student said. Upon locking eyes, he identified the individual as someone who has taken to filming pro-Palestinian activists on campus, a tactic often employed to intimidate and dox students.

The suspect is described as a White male in his mid-20s, with short dark-blond hair, round-frame eyeglasses and a short beard. According to Stanford administration, the suspect vehicle is a "black SUV with a tire mounted on the back."

University police were alerted of the hit-and-run shortly after the incident but did not issue a campus-wide alert informing the student body of the violent crime until 10:30 p.m.

A statement from Stanford Students for Justice in Palestine demanded that the university take immediate action.

"The university must deploy its resources to determine who the perpetrator was, support the survivor of this attack (and others) with specialized resources, care, and any and all resources they need at their request, and release a statement condemning the violent Islamophobic and anti-Arab hate crimes in particular and with that language that have occurred on campus," the students wrote. "At present, Stanford University is complicit in the white supremacist violence Arab and Muslim students have faced on campus. To the university administration, we say unequivocally: shame on you. Your silence is enabling violent Islamophobic and anti-Arab hate crimes on our campus and the genocide of the Palestinian people."

The incident comes after mounting criticism of the university's refusal to address an ongoing sit-in protest by student activists who demand the school denounce Israel's invasion of Gaza and provide additional support to Palestinian students. The students have been camping out in Stanford's White Plaza since Oct. 20.

According to the Department of Public Safety, "Stanford is continuing to work to provide a safe and secure campus environment in the context of heightened tensions related to the events in Israel and Gaza. This includes additional security that has been deployed at key locations on campus."

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact CHP at (650) 779-2700 or Stanford public safety at (650) 329-2413.