Watch CBS News
Crime

Update: Girl in stable condition after boy stabs her at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 4-26
PIX Now -- Wednesday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 4-26 10:25

WALNUT CREEK -- A ninth-grade girl stabbed by a ninth-grade boy at Walnut Creek's Northgate High School on Tuesday was in stable condition at a hospital Wednesday morning, according to Walnut Creek police.

The boy was arrested at the scene and was still in custody, police said.

The Mount Diablo Unified School District said the stabbing occurred around 1 p.m. Tuesday at the high school on Castle Rock Road.

Police arrested the boy on suspicion of attempted murder and mayhem and took him to juvenile hall, where he is being held without bail. The school district said the two students were acquaintances.

Authorities aren't naming the suspect because he is a juvenile.

Police ask anyone with additional information to call investigators at (925) 943-5844 or to call an anonymous tip line at (925) 943-5865.

First published on April 26, 2023 / 11:32 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.