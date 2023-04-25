Student stabbed at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek; 2nd student arrested

WALNUT CREEK -- A stabbing at Northgate High School in Walnut Creek Tuesday left one student hospitalized and a second student was arrested, the school district said.

The Mt. Diablo Unified School District said the stabbing happened early Tuesday afternoon. Both the victim and the suspected attacker are in the 9th grade and are acquaintances, the district said.

Walnut Creek police were at the school investigating. No other students were involved, the district said.

Counselors were on campus and would remain on the site on Wednesday. Students were back in class following the stabbing.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.