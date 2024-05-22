Watch CBS News
Speeding likely a "significant factor" in Fremont crash that killed driver, injured 1

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

Fremont police on Wednesday said speeding was likely a "significant factor" in a deadly crash that happened early Tuesday morning.

An on-duty patrol officer came upon the crash around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday near the intersection of Fremont Boulevard and Thornton Avenue, Fremont police said in a news release Wednesday.  

The driver, a 19-year-old Newark man, crashed into a tree, which caused the car to become engulfed in flames, police said. He died at the scene.

The officer was able to extract a passenger in the car as it was catching on fire. The passenger, also a 19-year-old Newark man, was taken to a hospital and an update on his condition was not immediately available from police.

Investigators said speeding appears to be a "significant factor" in the crash.

Anyone with information about the case, Fremont's third fatal crash in 2024, is asked to call the Fremont police traffic unit at 510-790-6760.

