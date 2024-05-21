Deadly overnight collision shuts down Fremont Blvd.

A horrific collision early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and one injured has shut down Fremont Blvd. in Fremont, according to authorities.

According to reports, at approximately 12:31 a.m., Fremont police and fire responded to 37085 Fremont Blvd in Fremont between Thornton Ave. and Peralta Blvd. after a vehicle crashed into a pole and a tree. The vehicle was seen fully engulfed in flames.

A cameraman at the scene reported that one person was pulled from the vehicle and a second person was trapped inside. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the crash and a second person was injured.

Police said all lanes of Fremont Blvd. will be closed in both directions from Thornton Ave to Peralta Blvd. for several hours as police investigate. Dusterberry Way or Paseo Padre are possible detours.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.