Watch CBS News
East Bay News

Deadly overnight collision shuts down Fremont Blvd.

By Dave Pehling

/ CBS San Francisco

Horrific overnight crash shuts down Fremont Blvd.
Horrific overnight crash shuts down Fremont Blvd. 01:06

A horrific collision early Tuesday morning that left one person dead and one injured has shut down Fremont Blvd. in Fremont, according to authorities.

According to reports, at approximately 12:31 a.m., Fremont police and fire responded to 37085 Fremont Blvd in Fremont between Thornton Ave. and Peralta Blvd. after a vehicle crashed into a pole and a tree. The vehicle was seen fully engulfed in flames.

A cameraman at the scene reported that one person was pulled from the vehicle and a second person was trapped inside. At least one person was taken to the hospital. Authorities confirmed that one person died in the crash and a second person was injured. 

Police said all lanes of Fremont Blvd. will be closed in both directions from Thornton Ave to Peralta Blvd. for several hours as police investigate. Dusterberry Way or Paseo Padre are possible detours.  

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and expect delays.

Dave Pehling

Dave Pehling is the Website Managing Editor for CBS Bay Area. He started his journalism career doing freelance writing about music in the late 1990s, eventually working as a web writer, editor and producer for KTVU.com in 2003. He began his role with CBS Bay Area in 2015.

First published on May 21, 2024 / 6:32 AM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.