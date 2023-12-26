Watch CBS News
Man killed in double shooting near South San Jose park identified

SAN JOSE – A man who was shot and killed in South San Jose on Dec. 17 has been identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner's Office as 30-year-old Adolfo Yanez-Patino.

Yanez-Patino and another man showed up at a hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after San Jose police responded at 4:20 a.m. to reports of a shooting near Snow and Giusti drives on the east side of Great Oaks Park.

Nobody was found at the scene, but officers found evidence of gunshots.

Yanez-Patino died from his injuries at the hospital. The other man's injuries were not life-threatening.

The death is being investigated as the city's 33rd homicide of 2023.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Martinez #3934 or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San Jose Police Department's Homicide Unit via email at 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at (408) 277-5283. 

