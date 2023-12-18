Early morning shooting in San Jose leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

SAN JOSE — San Jose police said one person died and another was injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers went to the area of Snow and Giusti drives around 4:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, police said.

Not long after, police learned two men showed up at a hospital who had been shot. One of them died at the hospital; the other had an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and they ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283

San Jose police said it was the city's 33rd homicide.