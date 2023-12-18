Watch CBS News
Crime

Early morning shooting in San Jose leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 12/18/31
PIX Now - Afternoon Edition 12/18/31 06:45

SAN JOSE — San Jose police said one person died and another was injured after a shooting early Sunday morning.

Officers went to the area of Snow and Giusti drives around 4:20 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Evidence of a shooting was found at the scene, police said.

Not long after, police learned two men showed up at a hospital who had been shot. One of them died at the hospital; the other had an injury that was not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating the shooting, and they ask anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Martinez #3934, or Detective Montoya #3644 of the San José Police Department's Homicide Unit via email: 3934@sanjoseca.gov and/or 3644@sanjoseca.gov or at 408-277-5283

San Jose police said it was the city's 33rd homicide.

First published on December 18, 2023 / 4:20 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.