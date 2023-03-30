Woman killed in South San Jose hit-and-run identified

SAN JOSE – A woman killed in a hit-and-run collision in San Jose last weekend has been identified by a city councilmember as Limin Cao.

Cao died in a collision reported around 6:50 p.m. Sunday while walking with her daughter and dog in a marked crosswalk across Blossom Hill Road in the area of Leigh Avenue, San Jose police said.

Cao and the dog died at the scene while the daughter was hospitalized. The driver and vehicle had fled after striking them, but investigators eventually identified Silvia Solorio, 27, of Santa Clara, as the suspect and arrested her Monday on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and felony hit-and-run, according to police.

City Councilmember Pam Foley on Thursday expressed condolences to the family of Cao and thanked San Jose police "for their action in working to quickly identify a suspect and take them into custody."

Foley said her office is working with the city as well as the town of Los Gatos to evaluate safety improvements for that segment of Blossom Hill Road—which is along the border of the two jurisdictions—in the wake of the collision.

"All traffic fatalities are tragedies and are preventable. This incident is a horrific reminder of the importance of making our streets safe for pedestrians, and another wake-up call to drivers to drive safely and responsibly," Foley said.

A GoFundMe account created by Cao's son Joshua Fang to cover funeral and travel costs for the family had raised nearly $77,000 as of Thursday afternoon.

"In an instant, my sister and I lost our mother and my dad lost the love of his life," Fang wrote on the fundraiser page. "Our lives have forever changed."

He wrote, "She is remembered for her love and care for everyone around her. Whenever any of her friends were in trouble, they could always find a listening ear and a caring heart in Limin. She was a great mother. Even though she was not able to teach us everything from textbooks, she taught us invaluable life skills and instilled a love for learning in us."