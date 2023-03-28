Update: San Jose police arrest suspect in fatal hit-and-run that killed woman and dog, injured girl

SAN JOSE -- Just hours after police in San Jose recovered the vehicle suspected in a fatal hit-and-run of a mother in San Jose over the weekend, authorities confirmed the arrest of a suspect in the collision.

Police tweeted about the arrest at around 5:15 p.m. Monday evening.

4/ UPDATE:

Our detectives have been working nonstop to identify the suspect in this incident. Because of their diligence, the suspect has been identified and taken into custody. Great job by our Traffic Investigations Unit.



Press release will be forthcoming. — San José Police Media Relations (@SJPD_PIO) March 28, 2023

So far police have not identified the suspect in custody.

Police had previously released a description of a car that fled after hitting a mother and her daughter while they were walking their dog Sunday evening.

San Jose police officers responded to a call of a collision in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Leigh Avenue Sunday evening. The intersection is two blocks away from Leigh High School in the city's De Voss-Leigh neighborhood.

Originally, police reported that a female cyclist had been struck in the 6:50 p.m. incident. But hours later, the information was updated and corrected.

The preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2000 green or blue Honda four door sedan possibly driven by an adult female was traveling westbound on Blossom Hill Road when it struck an adult female pedestrian, her juvenile daughter, and their dog who were walking southbound across Blossom Hill Road in a marked crosswalk. The vehicle fled the scene in a westbound direction.

Officers attempted to render life-saving aid, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Juvenile girl was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries. A dog also was fatally struck.

The suspected driver remains at large. The woman's identity was being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Anyone with information on this investigation is urged to contact Detective Bowen #4461 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4461@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.

Submit crime tips and remain anonymous by using the P3TIPS mobile app, calling the tip line at (408) 947-STOP, or on www.svcrimestoppers.org. If the information you submit leads to an arrest, you are eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers Program.