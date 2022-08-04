Update: Man arrested in stabbing on BART train at South Hayward station

HAYWARD – BART police made an arrest Thursday in connection with a stabbing on board a train in the East Bay the night earlier.

A spokesperson for the transit agency told KPIX 5 that around 2:25 p.m., a patrol at Civic Center Station in San Francisco arrested the suspect. The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Joshua Krieger of San Lorenzo.

According to BART police, the stabbing took place on board a train at the South Hayward station around 8 p.m. Wednesday, prompting the station to be closed for nearly three hours.

South Hayward BART station closed following a stabbing on a BART train on August 3, 2022. CBS

Police were able to find the weapon used in the incident. Additional details about the stabbing were not immediately available.

BART officials said Thursday that the victim is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.