South Bay nudist resort offered for sale at $32.8 million

LOS GATOS -- A Los Gatos nudist retreat that claims to be the oldest establishment of its kind west of the Mississippi is for sale. The asking price is $32.8 million and its future may not be clothing optional.

Lupin Lodge at 20600 Aldercroft Heights Rd. was set up by privacy-minded naturists in 1935 but promotional material suggests it "offers endless possibilities for development, from a retreat center to a wellness facility or an eco-adventure resort."

Lupin Lodge, a 112-acre Los Gatos nudist retreat, is for sale. Lupin Lodge via Bay City News

The Lupin Lodge Naturist Club, a former winery, is listed for sale by Christie's International Real Estate Sereno. The property is owned by Lori Kay Stout, whose family has operated the camp for 47 years, according to Christie's.

A website for the property describes the retreat as "112 acres of old oaks, redwoods, deer drinking from the babbling creek" in the Santa Cruz Mountains.

It features a restaurant/clubhouse, tennis court, volleyball court, cabins, hiking trails, a water plant and includes "an extensive use permit."

Lupin Lodge will be open to the public for an early "90th anniversary party," Aug. 23-25. Tickets are $35 to $90.