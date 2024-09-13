Magnitude 3.4 earthquake strikes east of San Jose

Preparing for the next big earthquake in the Bay Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.4 struck Santa Clara County east of San Jose Friday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake struck at 3:15 p.m., with the epicenter located about 5 miles northeast of Alum Rock, and 5 miles east of Milpitas.

Visitors to the USGS website, largely in the South Bay, said they felt light shaking. The quake was reportedly felt on parts of the Peninsula and the East Bay.

Map showing the epicenter of an earthquake that struck east of San Jose on September 13, 2024. CBS

There are no immediate reports of damage from the earthquake.

This is a breaking news update. More details to come.