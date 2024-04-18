Watch CBS News

Preparing for the next big earthquake in the Bay Area

In 1906, a 7.9 magnitude earthquake rattled San Francisco which left major damage to the city. Mary Ellen Carroll, executive director of the Department of Emergency Management, joined with information and products to help prepare yourself for another earthquake. (04-18-2024)
