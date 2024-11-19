Residents near the Russian River in Sonoma County get ready for incoming storm

Parts of Sonoma County are used to dealing with flooding concerns when heavy, prolong stretches of rain are in the forecast, like those residents who live in the area of the Russian River.

While officials are not expecting any major problems with the river flooding from this storm, it will bring a substantial boost to its water levels.

Moving into November and the summer docks are finally coming out of the water at some Russian River properties.

"We're getting our summer equipment out of the water," explained Herb, a property owner on the river. "So we have a floating dock for our guests and we've got to get it into the dry before the storm comes."

The Russian River, currently at about five and half feet, is expected to start climbing on Thursday, cresting at about 25 feet by Saturday morning. Important to note that is still a full ten feet below flood stage, but area residents are still expecting a pretty quick jump.

"We do," Herb said. "But nothing to be alarmed about."

First responders say the real concern is low lying areas, particularly creeks and streams that might have some debris in them, causing flash back-ups.

"Yeah, so you know obviously there's concern that we want to reach out to residents, if you're in those low lying areas where there's some small streams or along creeks," said Will Powers with the Santa Rosa Fire Department. "That's where we're looking at possibly the most issues is in those areas."

There was steady activity at a Santa Rosa sandbag center, where a number of people said this kind of worry isn't exactly routine for them.

"No, it's not," said Christy Kovach. "This is new. With the weather changing, water is creeping in a little bit more and more over the years."

"I'm expecting our creek to just go crazy," said Tyler Jansen as he filled sandbags.

So just a few weeks after a significant fire weather scare, the North Bay is shifting focus in a big way as residents get ready for the first real taste of winter.

"Yes, changing gears," Powers said of the shift. "Obviously here in the North Bay and then you know the Bay Area as a whole, we're very used to this kind of California weather, where we go right from fire season right to flooding and you know wind s and all that other fun stuff that we have to deal with."

KPIX First Alert Weather: Current conditions, alerts, maps for your area

At least two schools in western Sonoma County will be closed Wednesday because of the stormy weather.

The Sonoma County Office of Education announced Tuesday afternoon that both Fort Ross Elementary and Montgomery Elementary -- both located in Cazadero -- would remain closed Wednesday.

The Sonoma County Office of Education website noted that the only planned closures would be among schools or districts listed on the SCOE online page. Parents or students who do not see a school or district in question listed should assume that district is following its normal school calendar.

Officials also said that parents who have a child attending a Sonoma County school should make sure to keep their contact information with the child's school up-to-date, as schools will directly notify school families of closures.