Sonoma County Measure H fire protection sales tax appears headed for approval

A half-cent sales tax placed on the Sonoma County ballot by a citizen petition was headed to approval, preliminary results from Tuesday's election indicated.

The Measure H sales tax, which had about 61% approval, is estimated to raise $60 million annually, according to an analysis by the county counsel.

The money would be earmarked for wildfire prevention, disaster preparedness, emergency response and vegetation management. The funds would be divided among 31 agencies, with most set aside for the county's independent fire districts.

A firefighter rubs his head while watching the LNU Lightning Complex fires spread through the Berryessa Estates neighborhood in unincorporated Napa County Aug. 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

In 2020, the county suffered its largest wildfire ever recorded, the LNU Lightning Complex fires, and now voters might help county agencies update their training and practices. If it stays above the simple majority needed for approval, the increased tax would take effect Oct. 1.

The county has 28 days to certify the election results, which includes counting mail-in ballots that were postmarked Tuesday.