Sonoma County seeks artists for memorial remembering victims of 2017 wildfires

'Fire Country' star Max Thieriot grew up in Sonoma County and is familiar with devastating wildfires

Sonoma County officials are seeking proposals from artists to design a permanent memorial honoring the victims of the massive wildfires that swept through the county in 2017.

The county announced Thursday that the memorial would be situated at Nagasawa Community Park in Santa Rosa. Artists and artist teams that have experience in 3D public art installations are encouraged to apply.

"The 2017 wildfires forever changed Sonoma County," Supervisor David Rabbitt, chair of the Board of Supervisors, said in a statement. "This memorial will serve as a lasting tribute to those who lost their lives, a testament to the enduring spirit of our community, and a space for reflection and healing."

In October 2017, the Nuns, Pocket and Tubbs fires, known together as the Sonoma Complex Fire, burned more than 110,000 acres in Sonoma and Napa counties. The fires, which burned for weeks, killed 24 people in Sonoma County, destroyed more than 5,300 homes and caused at least $7.8 billion in damage.

Officials said the selected artist will work with the community on the memorial, gathering insights and stories from residents. The artist will receive up to $320,000 to cover design, fabrication, installation and materials for the memorial, along with community engagement.

"This is a significant opportunity for an artist to create a powerful and lasting symbol of our community's strength and compassion," said Tara Thompson, director of Creative Sonoma, the county's local arts agency.

According to the county, the selection process will be conducted in two stages, with the Fire Memorial Task Force selecting three to five finalists. The finalists would then be invited to present their proposals, with the artist being selected in the fall.

A timeline posted by the agency has final design approval planned for April 2025, with the memorial being installed by September 2025.

Additional details about the memorial project can be found by visiting the Creative Sonoma website. The deadline for submissions is July 19.